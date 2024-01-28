Sfmg LLC Reduces Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Sfmg LLC lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNOV. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 878.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,417,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,562,000 after buying an additional 4,863,772 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,293,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 1,415.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 217,512 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,811,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 247.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 139,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 99,418 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PNOV opened at $34.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average of $33.87.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.