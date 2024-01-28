Sfmg LLC Sells 272 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sfmg LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,476 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.7 %

MCD stock opened at $292.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

