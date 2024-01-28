Sfmg LLC Sells 442 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sfmg LLC trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,746 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $47,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,999,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,999,598.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total transaction of $8,855,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 856,675 shares of company stock valued at $293,293,442 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $394.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $351.06 and a 200 day moving average of $322.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.95 and a 12-month high of $396.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.09.

Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

