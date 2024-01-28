Sfmg LLC Sells 55 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sfmg LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VUG traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $322.82. 780,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,863. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $307.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.59. The company has a market capitalization of $105.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $224.00 and a 12 month high of $325.70.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

