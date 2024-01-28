Sfmg LLC Takes Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MHD. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 15.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 767,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 104,678 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 34.3% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 705,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 180,169 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 82.8% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 18,165 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MHD stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.67. 163,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,928. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

