Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $307.74.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $301.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,721,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,488. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $314.14. The firm has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $296.60 and a 200-day moving average of $273.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 75.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.