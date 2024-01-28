Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.86

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and traded as high as $19.30. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 178,701 shares trading hands.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.73. The firm has a market cap of $76.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

