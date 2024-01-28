Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $100.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SHOP. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised Shopify from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Shopify from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.28.

Get Shopify alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SHOP

Shopify Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,839,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,063,573. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.71. The company has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a PE ratio of -89.62 and a beta of 2.28. Shopify has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $83.36.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Shopify by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.