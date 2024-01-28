Short Interest in Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Declines By 38.6%

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,272,300 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the December 31st total of 2,071,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49.1 days.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

ANCTF stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.37. The company had a trading volume of 50,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,907. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.07 and a 200 day moving average of $54.62. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of $43.65 and a 12 month high of $61.48.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.43 billion during the quarter.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

