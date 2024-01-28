Short Interest in AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Drops By 48.8%

AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the December 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days.

AMG Critical Materials Stock Performance

AMVMF remained flat at $21.00 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.42. AMG Critical Materials has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $56.87.

Get AMG Critical Materials alerts:

AMG Critical Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

AMG Critical Materials N.V. produces and sells engineered specialty metals and mineral products. It also provides vacuum furnace and hybrid energy storage systems to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets. The company operates through three segments: AMG Clean Energy Materials, AMG Critical Minerals, and AMG Critical Materials Technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for AMG Critical Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMG Critical Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.