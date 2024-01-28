Short Interest in ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Declines By 60.0%

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ANA Stock Performance
ALNPY stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. ANA has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32.
ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. ANA had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter.
About ANA
ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc.
