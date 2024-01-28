Short Interest in Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Declines By 18.2%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance

ANGPY stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,649. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78. Anglo American Platinum has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $13.10.

Get Anglo American Platinum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Anglo American Platinum from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

About Anglo American Platinum

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.