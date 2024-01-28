Short Interest in Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Increases By 52.9%

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,900 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the December 31st total of 164,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58.3 days.

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ASHTF traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $67.39. 6,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,153. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.22.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

About Ashtead Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.