Short Interest in Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Increases By 52.9%

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,900 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the December 31st total of 164,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58.3 days.
Ashtead Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ASHTF traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $67.39. 6,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,153. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.22.
About Ashtead Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ashtead Group
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.