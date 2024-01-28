Short Interest in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Declines By 30.8%

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the December 31st total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 184,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSET stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average is $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $142.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.76, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

Bassett Furniture Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -194.59%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail company-owned Stores. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

