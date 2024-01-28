Short Interest in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Declines By 30.8%

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the December 31st total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.
View Our Latest Report on BSET
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries
Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Performance
Shares of BSET stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average is $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $142.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.76, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $19.99.
Bassett Furniture Industries Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -194.59%.
Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail company-owned Stores. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.
Read More
