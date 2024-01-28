Short Interest in Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Increases By 20.2%

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Better Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Better Therapeutics by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 64,615 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Better Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 499,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 61,418 shares during the period. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Better Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $579,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Better Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Better Therapeutics stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38. Better Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.61.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile

Better Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Better Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform to treat type 2 diabetes. It also develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.

