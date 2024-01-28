Short Interest in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Expands By 23.9%

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the December 31st total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.13. 25,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,425. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $10.62.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.