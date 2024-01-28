Short Interest in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Declines By 43.1%

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the December 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Shares of CALT stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $27.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.09 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 38.31% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALT. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,978 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

