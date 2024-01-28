Short Interest in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Decreases By 27.0%

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the December 31st total of 2,890,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 873,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

CDW Price Performance

NASDAQ CDW opened at $229.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. CDW has a 52 week low of $160.66 and a 52 week high of $229.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.06.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Research analysts predict that CDW will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDW. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of CDW by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 21,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,194,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of CDW by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 21,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CDW

About CDW

(Get Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.