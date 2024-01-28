Short Interest in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Grows By 208.6%

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 208.6% from the December 31st total of 541,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 15.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLRB opened at $3.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39. Cellectar Biosciences has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $46.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.38). Equities analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cellectar Biosciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLRB. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

