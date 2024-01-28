Short Interest in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Grows By 208.6%

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 208.6% from the December 31st total of 541,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 15.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ CLRB opened at $3.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39. Cellectar Biosciences has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $46.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.01.
Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.38). Equities analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.
Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.
