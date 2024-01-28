Short Interest in Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY) Expands By 71.6%

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 71.6% from the December 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Clean Energy Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CETY stock remained flat at $0.93 on Friday. 14,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,614. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54. Clean Energy Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $5.65.

Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Clean Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clean Energy Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CETY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Technologies during the second quarter valued at $51,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Technologies by 77.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 15,281 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. 0.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy. The company operates through four segments: Clean Energy Solutions, CETY Europe, Electronic Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. It offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities.

