Short Interest in CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Grows By 26.4%

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the December 31st total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CN Energy Group. Trading Down 3.4 %

CN Energy Group. stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. CN Energy Group. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $65.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52.

Get CN Energy Group. alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CN Energy Group.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNEY. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CN Energy Group. by 946.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 226,300 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CN Energy Group. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CN Energy Group. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $850,000. 15.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CN Energy Group.

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also generates and supplies biomass electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CN Energy Group. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CN Energy Group. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.