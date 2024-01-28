Short Interest in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Rises By 195.0%

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a growth of 195.0% from the December 31st total of 13,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $3.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $5.80.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is presently -11.30%.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.
