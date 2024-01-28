Short Interest in Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) Rises By 17.6%

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,947,400 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 2,506,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PBBGF opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.11. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $7.00.
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile
