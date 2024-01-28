Short Interest in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Rises By 157.9%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 157.9% from the December 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $23.12. The company had a trading volume of 15,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,388. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.