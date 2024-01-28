Short Interest in Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI) Increases By 169.0%

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 169.0% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Holiday Island Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HIHI remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. 3,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,453. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. Holiday Island has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.18.
About Holiday Island
