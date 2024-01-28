Short Interest in Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI) Increases By 169.0%

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 169.0% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Holiday Island Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HIHI remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. 3,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,453. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. Holiday Island has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.18.

Get Holiday Island alerts:

About Holiday Island

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

XA Interactive, Inc develops and operates application for secondary recovery of oil and gas operations. It also engages in the digital advertising, electronic payment system, blockchain, natural resources, and electric vehicle charging station business. The company is based in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Holiday Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holiday Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.