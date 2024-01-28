Short Interest in Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Grows By 200.0%

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of IIJIY opened at $39.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Internet Initiative Japan has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $43.73. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $462.17 million for the quarter. Internet Initiative Japan had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 7.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Internet Initiative Japan will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi-cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, wireless LAN, and GIGA-school; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for IIJ managed firewall, DDoS protection, and managed IPS/IDS services.

