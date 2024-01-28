Short Interest in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Increases By 197.5%

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, an increase of 197.5% from the December 31st total of 954,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,786,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ IXUS opened at $64.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.07. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF
- How to Invest in Energy
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.