Short Interest in JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Expands By 181.0%

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, an increase of 181.0% from the December 31st total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

JD Sports Fashion Price Performance

JD Sports Fashion stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

JD Sports Fashion Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.