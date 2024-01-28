Short Interest in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Rises By 26.1%

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,660,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the December 31st total of 5,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $38.93. The stock had a trading volume of 741,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,508. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 116.76%.

In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $146,814.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,926.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $146,814.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,926.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $133,476.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,276.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,875 shares of company stock valued at $486,630. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

