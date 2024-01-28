Short Interest in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Grows By 26.7%

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,100 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the December 31st total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Institutional Trading of Liberty Latin America
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LILA. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 938.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.01% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Latin America Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.68. Liberty Latin America has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.27.
About Liberty Latin America
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Latin America
- How to Invest in Social Media
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.