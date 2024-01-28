Short Interest in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Grows By 26.7%

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,100 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the December 31st total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LILA. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 938.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.68. Liberty Latin America has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Liberty Latin America had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

