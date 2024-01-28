Short Interest in Lithium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:LITRF) Rises By 70.3%

Lithium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:LITRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,200 shares, an increase of 70.3% from the December 31st total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 108.3 days.
Lithium Royalty Price Performance
Shares of Lithium Royalty stock remained flat at $6.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667. Lithium Royalty has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $11.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89.
Lithium Royalty Company Profile
