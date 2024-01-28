Short Interest in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Rises By 155.1%

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,700 shares, a growth of 155.1% from the December 31st total of 77,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Luxfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Luxfer Stock Performance

NYSE:LXFR opened at $8.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $221.14 million, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $17.83.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Luxfer had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Luxfer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is presently 247.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patrick K. Mullen acquired 11,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.37 per share, for a total transaction of $98,221.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,459.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Butcher purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $49,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,483.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick K. Mullen purchased 11,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $98,221.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,459.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,735 shares of company stock worth $158,370 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Luxfer

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Luxfer by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Luxfer by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after buying an additional 18,665 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Luxfer by 0.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 995,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Luxfer by 34.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Luxfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

Featured Articles

