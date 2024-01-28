Short Interest in Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Expands By 25.9%

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,800 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the December 31st total of 151,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Several brokerages have weighed in on MBGYY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Mercedes-Benz Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Mercedes-Benz Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells premium and luxury cars and vans under the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment.
