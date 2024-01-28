Short Interest in Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXL) Declines By 12.7%

Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 15,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nexalin Technology Price Performance

Shares of NXL stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Nexalin Technology has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46.

Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Nexalin Technology had a negative net margin of 3,576.32% and a negative return on equity of 105.41%.

Nexalin Technology Company Profile

Nexalin Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. It licenses and markets Nexalin Device, a non-invasive and drug-free therapy for the treatment of anxiety and insomnia. The company's Nexalin device emits a patented frequency-based waveform, which stimulates a positive response from the mid-brain structures associated with various mental health disorders.

