Short Interest in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Expands By 15.5%

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 12,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

Shares of OVBC traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.05. 570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.19%.

Ohio Valley Banc Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 94,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 211,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 195,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 25,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

