Short Interest in Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Increases By 39.6%

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the December 31st total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Powerbridge Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 23,191 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 0.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Powerbridge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PBTS traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.03. 234,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,108. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45. Powerbridge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28.

About Powerbridge Technologies

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. It offers Powerbridge Digital Solutions that include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

