Short Interest in Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Expands By 16.2%

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2024

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNFGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,446,200 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 1,244,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 54.0 days.

Regis Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RGRNF remained flat at $1.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18. Regis Resources has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $1.62.

Regis Resources Company Profile

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales, as well as holds 30% interest in Tropicana Gold Project.

