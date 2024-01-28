Short Interest in Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Expands By 16.2%

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,446,200 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 1,244,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 54.0 days.
Regis Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:RGRNF remained flat at $1.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18. Regis Resources has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $1.62.
Regis Resources Company Profile
