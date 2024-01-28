Short Interest in Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Grows By 145.3%

Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 672,200 shares, a growth of 145.3% from the December 31st total of 274,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renalytix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Renalytix by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 846,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 60,572 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in Renalytix by 5.9% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 598,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 33,440 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd raised its position in Renalytix by 4.4% in the second quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 441,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 18,663 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Renalytix in the third quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Renalytix in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renalytix Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ RNLX opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. Renalytix has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

About Renalytix

Renalytix ( NASDAQ:RNLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Renalytix had a negative return on equity of 509.56% and a negative net margin of 1,514.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Renalytix will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics, and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

