Short Interest in South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Expands By 140.5%

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, an increase of 140.5% from the December 31st total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SOUHY stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14. South32 has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.

SOUHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised South32 from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on South32 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, South32 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

