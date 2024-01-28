Short Interest in Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Decreases By 50.0%

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Universal Media Group Stock Performance
Shares of UMGP stock remained flat at $0.15 on Friday. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,934. Universal Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24.
Universal Media Group Company Profile
