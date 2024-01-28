Short Interest in UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Increases By 31.1%

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the December 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Trading Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:UPMMY traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $36.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,171. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.51. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $38.62.

About UPM-Kymmene Oyj

Featured Articles

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for transport and petrochemical industry.

