Short Interest in UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Increases By 31.1%

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the December 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
UPM-Kymmene Oyj Trading Up 1.1 %
OTCMKTS:UPMMY traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $36.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,171. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.51. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $38.62.
About UPM-Kymmene Oyj
