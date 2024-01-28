Short Interest in Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Decreases By 70.5%

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 70.5% from the December 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vallourec Price Performance

OTCMKTS VLOWY remained flat at $3.01 on Friday. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,664. Vallourec has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $3.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Vallourec alerts:

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Vallourec had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 23.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vallourec will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes, Mine & Forests, and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, and specialized tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids, and oil and gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.