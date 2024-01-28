Short Interest in Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) Rises By 88.0%

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 88.0% from the December 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Via Renewables Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VIA opened at $10.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.48. Via Renewables has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Get Via Renewables alerts:

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.24 million for the quarter. Via Renewables had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 1.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Via Renewables in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Via Renewables

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Via Renewables

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Via Renewables by 52.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 285,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Via Renewables by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Via Renewables by 112.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Via Renewables by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Via Renewables by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Via Renewables

(Get Free Report)

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.