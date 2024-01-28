Short Interest in Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Grows By 105.5%

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 105.5% from the December 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

WEG Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WEGZY traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,051. WEG has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26.

Get WEG alerts:

About WEG

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

Receive News & Ratings for WEG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.