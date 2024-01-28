Short Interest in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Drops By 45.6%

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the December 31st total of 71,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Xunlei Trading Up 0.7 %

Xunlei stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a market cap of $99.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.25. Xunlei has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.24 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Xunlei in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xunlei by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 261,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 53,160 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xunlei by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 33,993 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xunlei by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 62,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Xunlei by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Xunlei in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xunlei Company Profile

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

