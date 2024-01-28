Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th.

Sierra Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $321.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.97. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $23.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.95.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 113,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 24,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 450.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

