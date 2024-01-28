Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Monday, January 29th.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Performance

BSRR opened at $21.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $321.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.95. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSRR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 54.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 276.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 414,000.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 48.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

