Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Sierra Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years. Sierra Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sierra Bancorp to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average is $19.95. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $23.21.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 113,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 12.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 24,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 450.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

