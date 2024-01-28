Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI) Short Interest Up 146.2% in January

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, an increase of 146.2% from the December 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut Sigma Additive Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Shares of SASI opened at $3.60 on Friday. Sigma Additive Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07.

Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million. Sigma Additive Solutions had a negative net margin of 1,123.90% and a negative return on equity of 180.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sigma Additive Solutions will post -7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sigma Additive Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Sigma Additive Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc operates as a software company. The company offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. It also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering for polymer materials.

