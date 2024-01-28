SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Insider Activity at SilverBow Resources

In related news, Director Ellen Desanctis purchased 2,500 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.61 per share, for a total transaction of $79,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBOW. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 333.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,069,000 after buying an additional 774,760 shares in the last quarter. Riposte Capital LLC lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 70.7% during the second quarter. Riposte Capital LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,504,000 after purchasing an additional 704,113 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 2,874.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 617,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,073,000 after purchasing an additional 596,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 35.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,227,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,731,000 after purchasing an additional 323,413 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 1,481.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 276,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp cut shares of SilverBow Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of SilverBow Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

SilverBow Resources Price Performance

Shares of SBOW opened at $27.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $695.76 million, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. SilverBow Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.51.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $173.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.97 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 45.05%. Analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

